Watch live: Starmer holds news conference during European summit as he seeks urgent migration deal

Lucy Leeson
Thursday 18 July 2024 16:54
Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer holds a news conference during the European Political Community summit on Thursday (18 July) as he seeks an urgent migration deal.

The prime minister is using the 47-member EPC meeting at Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of Winston Churchill, to push for action to secure the continent’s borders, and reiterate the UK’s support to Ukraine.

Opening the summit at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire he also stressed his Government’s support for the European Convention on Human Rights after the Conservatives had flirted with the idea of pulling out of the agreement.

Sir Keir told Europe’s leaders the UK would be a “friend and a partner ready to work with you” and “not part of the European Union, but very much part of Europe”.

