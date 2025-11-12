Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer faces Kemi Badenoch at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (12 November).

It comes as rumours swirl of a plot to oust the prime minister from Downing Street, circulated by senior aides during anonymous briefings on Tuesday (11 November).

Among those touted as replacements are health secretary Wes Streeting and home secretary Shabana Mahmood, and one aide said that as many as “four leadership campaigns” are already active.

Mr Streeting said that reports that he has a group of some 50 Labour frontbenchers ready to walk away from Government should the Budget land badly are “categorically untrue”.

He accused the senior aides behind the anonymous briefings of engaging in “self-defeating and self-destructive behaviour” and called for them to be fired.

Speaking to broadcasters this morning, he said that those launching the rumours have been “watching too much Celebrity Traitors”.

The prime minister could also be grilled on the wrongful release of 91 prisoners in the past seven months. On Tuesday (11 November), David Lammy told the Commons that three were still on the loose.

Of the three confirmed cases, two were released in August and December last year and a third in June this year. One is a foreign national.