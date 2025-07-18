Stephen Colbert gets solidarity from fellow late-night hosts after cancellation news

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stephen Colbert was receiving messages of support and affection from his fellow late-night hosts after announcing that CBS was canceling his show, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” next May. Jimmy Fallon said he was “just as shocked as everyone,” and Seth Meyers called him a great host and comedian but an even better person. Jimmy Kimmel directed an expletive at CBS, and Andy Cohen said it was a sad day for the network. As for President Donald Trump — a frequent target of Colbert's comedy — he said on Truth Social that “I absolutely love” that Colbert was “fired."

Some of the reaction from the late-night world:

Jimmy Fallon

“I’m just as shocked as everyone. Stephen is one of the sharpest, funniest hosts to ever do it. I really thought I’d ride this out with him for years to come. I'm sad that my family and friends will need a new show to watch every night at 11:30.” — on Instagram

Seth Meyers

“For as great as a comedian and host as he is, (Stephen Colbert) is an even better person. I'm going to miss having him on TV every night but I'm excited he can no longer use the excuse that he's ‘too busy to hang out’ with me." — on Instagram

Jimmy Kimmel

“Love you Stephen. (Expletive) you and all your Sheldons CBS.” — on Instagram

Andy Cohen

“It is a very sad day for CBS that they are getting out of the late-night race. I mean, they are turning off the lights after the news.” — The “Watch What Happens Live” host in an interview.