Stephen Curry agrees to $63 million extension with Warriors for 2026-27 season

Tim Reynolds
Thursday 29 August 2024 20:49

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have agreed to extend his contract for the 2026-27 season, one in which the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader and Olympic gold medalist will earn nearly $63 million.

Curry’s agent, Jeff Austin with Octagon, confirmed the agreement on Thursday to The Associated Press. ESPN first reported the agreement between Curry and the Warriors.

Curry is now guaranteed about $178 million for the next three seasons; about $55.8 million for this season, about $59.6 million for 2025-26 and now about $62.6 million — the most the Warriors could offer by league rule — for 2026-27.

When that season ends, Curry’s on-court earnings will have reached about $532 million, which for now ranks as second-most in NBA history behind only LeBron James’ $580 million in player contracts.

The 36-year-old Curry is entering his 16th NBA season, all of them with the Warriors. He’s a 10-time All-Star and 10-time All-NBA selection, has been part of four championships with Golden State and is a two-time MVP. This summer, he also played for the U.S. team that won Olympic gold at the Paris Games, including a dazzling fourth-quarter display to help the Americans beat France in the title game.

He averaged 26.4 points for the Warriors last season, and has averaged 24.8 points in his regular-season career.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

