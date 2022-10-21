Jump to content

Stephen Curry launches graphic novel series on sports stars

Stephen Curry’s latest move is one for the books

Via AP news wire
Friday 21 October 2022 14:03
Stephen Curry's latest move is one for the books.

The NBA superstar is launching a graphic novel series, "Stephen Curry Presents!: Sports Superheroes," in partnership with Penguin Workshop. The first of four planned installments will focus on Curry's career and is scheduled for fall 2024.

The series will be created through the publishing arm of Unanimous Media, the company founded by Curry and Erick Peyton. Last month, Penguin released Curry's picture book “I Have a Superpower.”

“We hope that when kids pick up the books in this series to read all about their favorite athletes, it not only instills excitement and grows their love for reading, but also inspires them to reach for the stars and accomplish their dreams," Curry and Peyton said in a statement released Friday by Penguin Workshop, a Penguin Random House division.

The new series will be written by Rich Korson and John Bycel, with illustrations by Damion Scott.

