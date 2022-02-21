Curry sets 3s record, LeBron the winner in NBA All-Star Game

Stephen Curry delivered the greatest long-distance shooting performance in All-Star Game history, then LeBron James delivered another victory

Via AP news wire
Monday 21 February 2022 04:05
NBA All Star Game Basketball
NBA All Star Game Basketball
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Stephen Curry delivered the greatest long-distance shooting performance in All-Star Game history, then LeBron James delivered another victory.

Curry made a record 16 3-pointers and scored 50 points before James made a turnaround jumper that gave Team LeBron a 163-160 victory over Team Durant on Sunday night.

Curry needed one more 3-pointer to break Anthony Davis' record of 52 points but missed his final attempt. But with James' team needing a basket to reach the target score of 163 points, they couldn't afford to keep feeding Curry.

So James pulled up from deep on the right side for the winning bucket, making him 5-0 in the format where the leading vote-getters in each conference draft teams.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, and James finished with 24 in his old home. Joel Embiid led Team Durant with 36 points.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in