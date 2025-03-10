UK government vows to clean up Lake Windemere after beauty spot clogged with sewage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.K. government pledged Monday to clean up Lake Windermere, a sewage-clogged beauty spot that has come to symbolize the filthy state of Britain’s waterways.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed said the aim was to stop all sewage discharges into England’s largest lake.

The lake, flanked by steep-sided hills, is part of the Lake District National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site in northwest England that draws millions of visitors a year. The region's landscape of woods, fields, stone walls and sheep inspired poet William Wordsworth and children’s writer Beatrix Potter.

But Windermere is regularly flooded with human waste when storms overwhelm the local sewage system. Last year the BBC revealed that the local water company, United Utilities, had discharged more than 140 million liters (37 million gallons) of sewage into the lake between 2021 and 2023.

U.K. water firms are under growing pressure to stop frequent sewage overflows into rivers and oceans that have literally caused a stink, sickened swimmers and polluted fishing streams.

Clean-water campaigners say creaking Victorian pipes, growing populations and more intense downpours linked to climate change are a recipe for environmental disaster, exacerbated by a lack of investment by the private companies that control Britain’s water system. Sewage spills into England’s rivers, lakes and seas more than doubled in 2023 compared to 2022, according to the Environment Agency.

The Labour government, elected last year, has vowed to clean up Britain’s waterways. Its plan involves using private investment and fines levied on polluting water firms to restore and replace crumbling infrastructure.

Reed said United Utilities will invest 200 million pounds ($258 million) to upgrade wastewater treatment works at Windermere and a new pipe will be built to take sewage away from the lake. He acknowledged it could take years before the waters are safe to swim in again.

Matt Staniek, founder of the campaign group Save Windermere, said the government's announcement was “a very, very welcome first step.”

“But we all know what politicians are like. Until something is legally binding and set in stone, it’s just a promise at this point,” he told the BBC.