Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sweden's king to undergo planned surgery in heart area

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf will undergo a planned a surgical procedure through peephole surgery in the heart area

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 14 February 2023 10:18
Sweden King
Sweden King
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf will undergo a planned a keyhole surgical procedure "in the heart area,” the palace said Tuesday.

The official announcement did not elaborate on the nature of the surgery. The king is not known to have had surgery for a any serious ailment before.

After the surgery, scheduled for Feb. 20, the 76-year-monarch will take a rest period, meaning that his planned commitments this month and in early March will be pushed back to later this spring, the royal household said.

“The king is doing well and his official program until the day of the operation is being carried out according to plan,” the palace added in statement.

The king ascended the throne on Sept. 15, 1973 and is the longest reigning monarch in Sweden. Later this year, the king will celebrate his 50 years on the throne.

Recommended

The royal family is hugely popular in Sweden. The monarchy enjoys widespread support despite the egalitarianism that otherwise characterizes society in the Nordic country.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in