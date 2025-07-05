Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Strawberries and pasta? Iga Swiatek's unique Wimbledon tradition

Strawberries hold a special place in Wimbledon tradition

Via AP news wire
Saturday 05 July 2025 22:28 BST

Strawberries hold a special place in Wimbledon tradition. But strawberries and pasta?

Iga Swiatek explained that it's a dish from her native Poland.

“Why is it such a big thing? Everybody should eat that,” a smiling Swiatek said after her third-round victory over Danielle Collins on Saturday. “I think in summer kids are eating it a lot. I don’t know. It’s just a perfect mix of tastes.”

The All England Club estimates that more than 35 tons of strawberries — usually with cream — are eaten each year during the two-week tournament. Spectators can buy strawberry-inspired merchandise all over the grounds.

The five-time Grand Slam champion posted a photo on her Instagram account that showed a bowl of pasta and strawberries with what appeared to be cream as well.

A journalist quizzed her about who has better strawberries, Poland or England?

“Honestly, I think Poland," Swiatek said. "Because we have better climate for strawberries, right? Now Wimbledon is probably going to ban me from answering these questions.”

