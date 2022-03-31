Student held over teacher's machete killing at Prague school
Police in the Czech capital say they have arrested a student over the machete killing of a teacher at a Prague vocational school
Student held over teacher's machete killing at Prague schoolShow all 2
Police in the Czech capital have arrested a student over the machete killing of a teacher at a Prague vocational school, officials said on Thursday.
The suspect, a student from the school, was detained after a manhunt that involved hundreds of officers, police said.
Education Minister Petr Gazdik said the incident was likely a result of a conflict between the teacher and the student. He gave no more details.
“It’s something that should have not happened,” Gazdik said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.