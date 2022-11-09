Mayor: Student dies after shooting in Seattle high school

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A student was shot at a Seattle high school Tuesday morning and died at a hospital, and a suspect is in custody, officials said.

The student died after being treated at a hospital, Mayor Bruce Harrell confirmed during an afternoon news conference. The victim was not identified, and police have not said whether the suspect is also a student.

The shooting happened at Ingraham High School just before 10 a.m., Seattle police said. Officers entered the school, found one person with a gunshot wound and provided aid until medics arrived, police said.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center and later died. Officers secured the school, and at 11:10 a.m. police said they had arrested the suspect.

Students were released from the school after talking with police. Seattle Public Schools announced that no classes would be held at the school Wednesday.