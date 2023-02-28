For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from the Supreme Court as cases challenge Joe Biden’s plan to cancel student loan debt.

The president has announced his intentions to forgive up to $10,000 (£8,248) of federal student loans for millions of Americans.

This feed shows the scene live as the high court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, hears two challenges to the plan.

While the arguments are scheduled to go on for two hours, it is expected that they will run much longer.

It has been estimated that the plan would cost $400 billion over 30 years.

Twenty-six million people have applied, and 16 million have been approved, to have up to $20,000 in federal student loans forgiven.

At an event marking Black History Month, the president said: “I’m confident the legal authority to carry that plan is there.”

