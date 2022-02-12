Student indicted in Texas school shooting that wounded 3

An 18-year-old student has been indicted on attempted murder and aggravated assault charges for an Oct. 6 shooting at a North Texas high school that wounded two students and a teacher

Via AP news wire
Saturday 12 February 2022 00:57
Texas School Shooting
An 18-year-old student was indicted Friday on attempted murder and aggravated assault charges for an Oct. 6 shooting at a Dallas-area high school that wounded two students and a teacher.

The Tarrant County grand jury’s indictment also accuses Timothy George Simpkins of unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place at Timberview High School, which is in Arlington but belongs to the school district in neighboring Mansfield

Police say Simpkins opened fire in a classroom after a fight with a 15-year-old student who was among those wounded.

Simpkins’ family said he had been bullied and robbed twice at school. Simpkins’ attorney, Lesa Pamplin, declined to comment on the indictment.

