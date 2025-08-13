One of the world's most polluted cities has banned single-use plastics. It's not so easy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigerian shop manager Olarewanju Ogunbona says he uses Styrofoam and plastic packs at least five times a day — nothing unusual in the megacity of Lagos, one of the world's most plastics-polluted urban areas.

The city's over 20 million people contributed 870,000 tons of the world's 57 million tons of plastic waste in 2024. Lagos state authorities last month imposed a ban on single-use plastics, but residents say weak enforcement and the absence of alternatives have weakened its effectiveness.

Under the law that kicked off on July 1, the use of single-use plastics such as cutlery, plates and straws is banned and offenders risk their businesses being shut down. However, other forms of plastics, which make up a smaller percentage of the city’s waste, are still in use.

The ban is far from being fully implemented, as some shops still display Styrofoam packs on their shelves.

“Sellers are still using it very well,” said Ogunbona, who continues to buy his Styrofoam-packed meals.

A global treaty on plastics

In Geneva this week, countries including Nigeria are negotiating a treaty to end plastic pollution. Such talks broke down last year, with oil-producing countries opposed to any limits on plastic production. In large part, plastics are made from fossil fuels like oil and gas.

Lagos generates at least 13,000 tons of waste daily, almost a fifth of which is plastics, officials have said. In the absence of a proper waste management system, most of it ends up in waterways, clogging canals, polluting beaches and contributing to devastating floods.

Although the state government has promoted the ban on single-use plastics as a major step, watchdogs are skeptical.

“Its effectiveness is limited without strong enforcement, affordable alternatives for low-income vendors and meaningful improvements in the city’s overwhelmed waste management systems,” Olumide Idowu, a Lagos-based environmental activist, told The Associated Press.

The Lagos state government did not respond to a request for comment.

Scraping off labels with razor blades

With the quest for a better life driving millions of Nigerians to Lagos, some in the city are finding ways to manage the pollution. Recent years have seen a rise of private waste managers and sustainability groups helping to tackle the crisis.

At a sorting site in Obalende, a bustling commercial suburb adjacent to the upscale Ikoyi neighborhood, two women with razor blades scraped labels from plastic soft drink bottles. They uncapped the bottles and threw them into different nets, ready to be compressed and sold for recycling.

Competition has become tougher as more people join the work, the women said. The informal network of waste collectors sell to, or sort for, private waste management companies. They can make around around 5,000 naira ($3.26) a day.

But far more work is needed.

Manufacturers have a key role to play in tackling the plastic waste problem, according to Omoh Alokwe, co-founder of the Street Waste Company that operates in Obalende.

“They need to ... ensure that the plastics being produced into the environment are collected back and recycled,” Alokwe said.

Experts also call for a behavioral change among residents for the law banning single-use plastics to be effective.

Lagos residents need alternatives to plastics, shop owner Ogunbona said. Otherwise, “we will keep using them."