Watch as US Coast Guard gives update on missing Titanic submersible after debris found
Watch as the US Coast Guard gives an update on the missing Titanic submersible on Thursday, 22nd June, after a “debris field” was discovered during the search.
A statement from OceanGate Inc just minutes before the press conference read “We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost.”
Captain Jamie Frederick, the First Coast Guard District response coordinator will be leading the conference and answering questions from the press on the ongoing search.
An operated vehicle (ROV) came across debris on the seabed, near the Titanic wreckage site, close to where the submersible went missing on Sunday.
A tweet from United States Coast Guard confirmed that “A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic. Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information.”
