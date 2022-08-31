Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sudan official: Death toll from seasonal flooding at 100

A Sudanese official says flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across much of Sudan have killed at least 100 people since the start of the rainy season in May

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 31 August 2022 12:28
Sudan Flooding
Sudan Flooding
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across much of Sudan killed at least 100 people since the start of the rainy season in May, an official said Wednesday.

The downpours, which began earlier than normal this year, also injured at least 96 others, said Brig. Gen. Abdul-Jalil Abdul-Rahim, spokesman for Sudan’s National Council for Civil Defense.

The United Nations said at least 258,000 people have been affected by floods in 15 of Sudan’s 18 provinces. The downpours wrecked many villages and left tens of thousands of acres of land flooded, it said.

Authorities have declared a state of emergency in six hard-hit provinces.

The western Darfur region and the provinces of Nile River, White Nile, West Kordofan and South Kordofan are among the hardest hit areas, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Recommended

Abdul-Rahim said around 27,600 houses were “completely destroyed” and around 42,000 more were “partly damaged.”

Sudan’s rainy season usually starts in June and lasts until the end of September, with floods peaking in August and September.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in