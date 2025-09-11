Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sudden deluge of rain floods some streets and halts air and rail traffic in Tokyo

Heavy rain has flooded some streets and halted rail and air traffic in Tokyo with more storms forecast

Reeno Hashimoto
Thursday 11 September 2025 09:37 BST

Heavy rain flooded some streets and halted rail and air traffic in Tokyo on Thursday with more storms forecast.

Twelve centimeters (4.7 inches) of rain falling in just one hour in the capital, according to the Japan Meteorological Association.

Air traffic control and other ground services at Haneda Airport were halted because of lightning, preventing aircrafts from taking off.

Railway operations were also suspended, including the bullet train and other lines in the region.

Across Tokyo, the storm flooded streets and some social media users reporting seeing hail. According to the Tokyo Electric Power Company, more than 7,000 homes in Tokyo are without power.

Authorities warned of more thunderstorms overnight and urged residents to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel and monitor weather updates.

