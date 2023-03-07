Watch live: Suella Braverman announces plan to stop illegal channel crossings

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live from the House of Commons as Suella Braverman announces her plan to stop illegal channel crossings.

The home secretary is set to announce new legislation that aims to discourage people from crossing the Channel on small boats.

If passed, the new bill would ban those entering the UK illegally from re-entering in the future, or from claiming asylum.

The move would see the home office deporting those caught entering illegally "as soon as reasonably practicable."

Braverman herself said the move will "push the boundaries of international law," while Rishu Sunak said it will "back control of UK borders once and for all."

It is also expected that the plan will involve an annual cap on the number of refugees accepted into Britain.

New conditions for UK courts are also expected to be set out, intended to minimise the impact of ECHR rulings

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.