Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Suella Braverman announces plan to stop illegal channel crossings

Mary-Kate Findon
Tuesday 07 March 2023 12:25
Comments

Watch live from the House of Commons as Suella Braverman announces her plan to stop illegal channel crossings.

The home secretary is set to announce new legislation that aims to discourage people from crossing the Channel on small boats.

If passed, the new bill would ban those entering the UK illegally from re-entering in the future, or from claiming asylum.

The move would see the home office deporting those caught entering illegally "as soon as reasonably practicable."

Braverman herself said the move will "push the boundaries of international law," while Rishu Sunak said it will "back control of UK borders once and for all."

Recommended

It is also expected that the plan will involve an annual cap on the number of refugees accepted into Britain.

New conditions for UK courts are also expected to be set out, intended to minimise the impact of ECHR rulings

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in