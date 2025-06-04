Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Superintendent of Oregon's Crater Lake National Park resigns, citing staffing cuts

The superintendent of Crater Lake National Park in Oregon has resigned, just months into the role

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 04 June 2025 19:23 BST
Crater Lake Attendance
Crater Lake Attendance (Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The superintendent of Crater Lake National Park in Oregon has resigned after just months in the role, citing staffing cuts that he called unsustainable and damaging.

Kevin Heatley resigned Friday from the position he had held since January, Portland TV station KGW reported. He told the outlet the decision was difficult but that policies undertaken by the Trump administration had impacted the ability of the National Park Service to function.

“I did not want to be empowering the current administration to cause that kind of impact on the people that I’m responsible for,” Heatley said. “And I also did not want to participate in the dismantlement — effectively a dismantlement — of the National Park Service.”

“We’re being told, for instance, when people leave, they only want to replace 25% of those permanent positions,” he said. “You can’t run an organization like that.”

A message seeking comment was sent Wednesday to the agency's communications office.

Heatley said a seasonal increase in staffing of about 60 to 65 workers to help with summer crowds isn't sufficient to preserve park infrastructure or sustain its longterm needs. A number of the park's eight ranger positions — full-time positions tasked with maintaining park roads, buildings and trails — are unfilled, he said.

Heatley's previous experience includes planning and management roles with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. He said he felt conflicted staying in a role where he saw the system as being undermined.

Crater Lake National Park is home to the deepest lake in the U.S. and the deepest lake in the world formed by volcanic activity.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in