Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Supreme Court leaves in place EPA rule aimed at reducing emissions of planet-warming gas methane

The Supreme Court has left in place an environmental regulation aimed at reducing the oil and gas industry’s emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane

Lindsay Whitehurst
Friday 04 October 2024 16:43
Supreme Court Methane Emissions
Supreme Court Methane Emissions (Copyright 2024 Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Head shot of Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

The Supreme Court left in place Friday an environmental regulation aimed at reducing the oil and gas industry’s emissions of methane, a key contributor to climate change.

Republican-led states and industry groups had filed emergency appeals asking the high court to pause the Biden administration rule. They argue the Environmental Protection Agency overstepped its authority and set standards that are “impossible to meet.”

The Supreme Court is still considering challenges to another rule aimed at curbing planet-warming pollution from coal-fired power plants.

The EPA said the regulation is squarely within its legal responsibilities. The oil and gas industry is the largest emitter of methane, which is responsible for one-third of planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, the agency said in court documents. A lower court previously refused to halt the regulation.

The Supreme Court has shot down other environmental regulations in recent years, including a landmark decision that limited the EPA’s authority to regulate carbon dioxide emissions from power plants in 2022 and another that halted the agency’s air-pollution-fighting “good neighbor” rule.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in