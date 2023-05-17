Jump to content

Supreme Court won't put Illinois gun law on hold while court challenge continues

The Supreme Court says that Illinois can, for now, keep in place a new law that bars the sale of certain semi-automatic guns and large-capacity magazines

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 17 May 2023 16:09
Supreme Court Redistricting South Carolina
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Supreme Court said Wednesday that Illinois can, for now, keep in place a new law that bars the sale of certain semi-automatic guns and large-capacity magazines.

The high court denied an emergency request from people challenging the law, which bans so-called assault weapons. The law’s opponents had asked the court to put the law on hold while a court challenge continues. The court did not comment and no justice publicly dissented.

