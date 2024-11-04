Supreme Court will weigh in on new mostly Black Louisiana congressional district, after election
The Supreme Court is taking up a new redistricting case involving Louisiana’s congressional map with two mostly Black districts
The Supreme Court said Monday it will take up a new redistricting case involving Louisiana's congressional map with two mostly Black districts.
The court won't hear arguments until early next year and the 2024 elections are proceeding under the challenged map, which could boost Democrats' chances of retaking the closely-divided House of Representatives.
A lower court had invalidated the map, but the justices allowed it to be used in 2024 after an emergency appeal from the state and civil rights groups.
The issue in front of the justices is whether the state relied too heavily on race in drawing a second majority Black district.
The court's order Monday is the latest step in federal court battles over Louisiana congressional districts that have lasted more than two years.
Louisiana has had two congressional maps blocked by lower courts and the Supreme Court has intervened twice.