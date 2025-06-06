Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Supreme Court allows DOGE team to access Social Security systems with data on millions of Americans

The Supreme Court is clearing the way for the Department of Government Efficiency to access Social Security systems containing personal data on millions of Americans

Lindsay Whitehurst
Friday 06 June 2025 21:36 BST

The Supreme Court cleared the way Friday for the Department of Government Efficiency to access Social Security systems containing personal data on millions of Americans.

The justices sided with the Trump administration in its first Supreme Court appeal involving DOGE, the team once led by billionaire Elon Musk.

The high court halted an order from a judge in Maryland restricting the team’s access to the Social Security Administration under federal privacy laws.

