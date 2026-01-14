Supreme Court sides with Montana police on warrant requirements during emergencies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Supreme Court sided with Montana police on Wednesday in a case over when officers can enter a home without a warrant if an emergency might be unfolding inside.

The unanimous high court found officers acted lawfully when they went into the home of William Case, who was shot and wounded after officers entered his home in 2021.

Police were responding to a call from Case's former girlfriend, who feared he might have killed himself. They entered his home after knocking on the door produced no response. An officer fired after Case threw open a closet curtain while holding an object that looked like a gun, according to court documents. A handgun was later found in a nearby laundry basket.

Case was charged with assaulting an officer but argued that the evidence against him should be tossed out because officers didn’t have a warrant.

The Montana Supreme Court disagreed, finding that the officers needed only to reasonably suspect someone required emergency help. Case appealed to the justices and asked them to require a higher probable cause standard, similar to criminal investigations.

The justices rejected that argument. They found that the standard set by the state's highest court was too low but that the Montana officers' actions were nevertheless “objectively reasonable” under a standard set in a previous Supreme Court case.

The opinion written by Justice Elena Kagan noted that entering during an emergency doesn't allow police to search beyond what's needed to help and keep officers safe.

