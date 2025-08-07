Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Administration asks Supreme Court to lift restrictions on Southern California immigration stops

The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to lift a court order blocking immigration stops a judge found to be indiscriminate in Southern California

Via AP news wire
Thursday 07 August 2025 22:18 BST

The Trump administration on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to lift a court order blocking immigration stops a judge found to be indiscriminate in Southern California.

The emergency petition comes after an appeals court refused to lift the temporary restraining order.

Judge Maame E. Frimpong found there was a “mountain of evidence” that federal immigration enforcement tactics were violating the Constitution.

The administration argues her order hinders their enforcement of immigration law.

