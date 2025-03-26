How do you encourage others to take more eco-friendly steps in daily life? Some tips

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

How do you get those around you to recycle, drive less, use less plastic and otherwise live more sustainably?

“Getting the people we live with to adopt more sustainable habits can be tricky, especially if they’re not already on board,” said Silvia de Denaro Vieira in San Francisco. She's the co-founder of the home management app Coexist, which helps families collaborate at home.

In addition to leading by example, she has these suggestions:

— Pick your battles and start small. “Focus on pointing out one habit — like composting, reducing single-use plastics or taking public transit — and build up from there,” she said.

— Frame sustainability around the other person's priorities. “If they don’t care about sustainability, focus on what they do care about. Many eco-friendly choices also save money, cut down on clutter or make daily life more efficient. For example, meal planning reduces food waste and saves money."

— Make it easy. “Small shifts like keeping reusable bags in the car or setting up a simple recycling system can make sustainable choices feel automatic rather than like extra work.”

— Respect the other person's boundaries. “If someone is resistant to a particular habit, it helps to take a step back and focus on what's working rather than forcing the issue. Sustainability is a long game.”

