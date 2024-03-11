Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Flag of Sweden is raised at NATO headquarters, cementing its place as the 32nd alliance member

Sweden’s national flag has been raised at NATO headquarters, cementing the Nordic country’s place as the 32nd member of the alliance two years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine persuaded its reluctant public to seek safety under NATO’s security umbrella

Lorne Cook
Monday 11 March 2024 11:22

Flag of Sweden is raised at NATO headquarters, cementing its place as the 32nd alliance member

Show all 3

Sweden’s national flag was raised at NATO headquarters on Monday, cementing the Nordic country’s place as the 32nd member of the alliance two years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine persuaded its reluctant public to seek safety under NATO's security umbrella.

Under a steady rain, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg looked on as two soldiers raised the blue banner emblazoned with a yellow cross among the official circle of national flags at the headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

Sweden set aside decades of post-World War II neutrality when it formally joined NATO last Thursday. Its neighbor Finland joined last year in another historic move ending years of military nonalignment.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in