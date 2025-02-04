5 shot at adult education center in Sweden
Police say five people have been shot at an adult education center in Sweden
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Five people were shot at an adult education center in Sweden on Tuesday, police said. Authorities said that the danger wasn't over and urged the public to stay away from the school.
The extent of the victims' injuries wasn't immediately clear. The adult education center is about 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Stockholm.
Students are being sheltered in nearby buildings. Other parts of the school were evacuated following the violence.
“The reports of violence in Orebro are very serious. The police are on site and the operation is in full swing. The government is in close contact with the police, and is closely following developments,” Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer told Swedish news agency TT.