Sweden is investigating a cable break in the Baltic Sea
Swedish authorities are investigating a damaged cable that was discovered in the Baltic Sea, according to Swedish news agency TT
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Swedish authorities are investigating a damaged cable that was discovered in the Baltic Sea, according to Swedish news agency TT.
The breakage is the latest in a string of recent incidents of ruptured undersea cables that have heightened fears of Russian sabotage and spying in the region.
Late last month, authorities discovered damage to the undersea fiber-optic cable running between the Latvian city of Ventspils and Sweden’s Gotland. A vessel belonging to a Bulgarian shipping company was seized but later released after Swedish prosecutors ruled out initial suspicions that sabotage caused the damage.
The most recent break was found off the island of Gotland, south of Stockholm, in the Swedish economic zone, TT reported Friday. The cable runs between Germany and Finland.
The Coast Guard is responding to the site. The agency and prosecutors referred media inquiries to police, which did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment.
Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on the social media platform X on Friday that the government takes all reports of damage to infrastructure in the Baltic Sea very seriously.
Additional details were not immediately available.