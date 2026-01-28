Swedish amusement park fined over 2023 roller coaster derailment that killed 1

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Swedish amusement park was fined nearly $588,000 on Wednesday in connection with a 2023 roller coaster derailment that left one passenger dead and nine others, including several children, injured.

The tragedy occurred June 25, 2023, on the Jetliner roller coaster at the Gröna Lund park. Witnesses described a chaotic scene as the front of the train appeared to jump off the tracks before coming to a stop, with one car tilted toward the ground. Three people were thrown off the coaster.

The Stockholm District Court on Wednesday ruled that the Jetliner's support arm, an important safety component, broke in the first car. That caused the coaster's undercarriage to hit the track's joints, prompting sudden and violent breaking that ejected the passengers. Several safety restraints also gave way.

The court found that Gröna Lund acted negligently in the ordering of newly manufactured support arms by including insufficient documentation. The court also said the theme park did not ensure that the work was done by a competent welder.

The court fined manufacturing company Göteborgs Mekaniska, which has since gone bankrupt, nearly $147,000 for improper welding and undertaking a job it was not qualified for. A second manufacturing company was aquitted.

Göteborgs Mekaniska and Gröna Lund, which was also ordered to pay unspecified damages to the victims, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The 800-meter (2,600-foot) long Jetline roller coaster opened in 1988, and was renovated in 2000, according to Gröna Lund. It has a maximum height of 30 meters (98 feet) and a top speed of 90 kph (56 mph).

Located on an island near Stockholm’s city center, Gröna Lund opened in 1883 and is one of Sweden’s most popular amusement parks.