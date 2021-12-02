World Cup skiers get quarantine exemptions for Swiss races

Quarantine exemptions have been given to hundreds of people arriving in Switzerland from Canada so women’s World Cup ski races can go ahead next week

Via AP news wire
Thursday 02 December 2021 14:38
Quarantine exemptions were given Thursday to hundreds of people arriving in Switzerland from Canada so women's World Cup ski races can go ahead next week.

The International Ski Federation said the canton of Graubünden “granted participants exceptional entry into Switzerland” for the races on Dec. 11-12 in St. Moritz.

The two super-G races were in doubt after the Swiss federal government added Canada to its travel red list, which requires a mandatory quarantine to help control the virus and the new omicron variant.

Hundreds of skiers, coaches, technicians and race officials are currently in the Canadian resort of Lake Louise for downhill and super-G races this weekend before traveling to Switzerland for the next World Cup meeting.

FIS said the exemptions mean “people who are necessary for the races are permitted to travel to St. Moritz without a 10-day quarantine period.” Details of the agreement are being finalized.

Switzerland's national Olympic body had called this week for exemptions to be given to international sports events to help protect venues, clubs and the tourism economy.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

