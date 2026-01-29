Swiss politician fined for shooting a pistol at Madonna and Child poster

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Swiss politician was convicted Wednesday for firing a sport pistol at an auction poster of a 14th-century painting of Madonna and child and then posting images of the damage online.

Sanija Ameti, 33, an independent Zurich council member formerly of the Green-Liberal party, was given a suspended fine for “disturbing freedom of religion and worship,” the Zurich district court said in its ruling.

She was handed a suspended fine totaling 3,000 Swiss francs (about $3,900), and a penalty of 500 francs. Prosecutors had sought a larger fine. Swiss public broadcaster RTS reported that she did not speak during the hearing.

Ameti's lawyer and his office did not respond to emailed requests by The Associated Press for comment.

In September 2024, Ameti fired the sport pistol at an auction poster that showed details of the work “Madonna with Child and the Archangel Michael” by 14th-century Italian painter Tommaso del Mazza.

Images posted in Instagram showing the damage were later removed. Ameti afterward apologized, but the shootings and posting caused an uproar and she lost her job in public relations.

Kath.ch, the website of the media center for the Roman Catholic Church in Switzerland, initially said bishops had condemned the shooting, saying it hurt the sensibilities of many Catholics. Catholic leaders later expressed forgiveness.

Ameti explained she had been practicing shots from about 10 meters (33 feet) and found the poster as “big enough” for a suitable target, and only belatedly realized the religious character of the target.