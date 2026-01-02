Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Investigation continues into the New Year's Eve bar fire in Switzerland, in photos

Swiss investigators say they believe sparklers on Champagne bottles ignited the fatal fire at a Swiss ski resort when they came too close to the ceiling of a bar crowded with New Year’s Eve revelers.

Dozens of people were killed and injured when a fire ripped through a busy bar at a ski resort in Switzerland while partygoers were celebrating New Year’s Eve, authorities said. The blaze broke out at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday during the holiday celebration inside the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

