Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

50 people are injured by a 'strong movement' on a plane traveling from Australia to New Zealand

Officials say at least 50 people have been injured by what they described as a “strong movement” on a Chilean plane traveling from Sydney to Auckland, New Zealand

Via AP news wire
Monday 11 March 2024 08:13

50 people are injured by a 'strong movement' on a plane traveling from Australia to New Zealand

Show all 2

At least 50 people were injured Monday by what officials described as a “strong movement” on a Chilean plane traveling from Sydney to Auckland, New Zealand.

LATAM Airlines said in a statement that there was "a technical event during the flight which caused a strong movement.” It did not elaborate on what happened.

Passengers were met by paramedics when the flight touched down in Auckland.

About 50 people were treated at the scene for mostly mild injuries, with 13 taken to a hospital, an ambulance spokesperson said.

One patient was believed to be in serious condition.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner landed at Auckland Airport as scheduled and was to continue to Santiago, Chile.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in