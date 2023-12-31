For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Australia welcomes the New Year with a fireworks display over the iconic Sydney Harbour on 31 December.

The annual celebrations feature two fireworks shows to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Firstly an eight-minute ‘family fireworks’ at 9pm, and then a 12-minute display at midnight.

More than a million people are expected to be crowding in Sydney Harbour and the surrounding area to find some excellent vantage points to take in the show.

Drivers have also been asked to leave their cars at home and take public transport due to road closures and a concern of drunk-driving.

Naturally, road closures and warnings of disrupted and lengthened travel times have been issued.

The City of Sydney confirmed the Opera House was at capacity by Sunday afternoon, and all vantage points in the city and in North Sydney were full by around 7pm.