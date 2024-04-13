Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live scene outside Sydney Westfield after four people killed in shopping centre stabbing

Lucy Leeson
Saturday 13 April 2024 09:11
Comments
Close

Watch a live scene outside Sydney Westfield after four people have been killed in shopping centre stabbing on Saturday (13 April).

Police have confirmed a man was also shot at the Westfield Bondi Junction following reports of multiple casualties.

Emergency services were called to just before 4pm (0600 GMT) following the reports, New South Wales Police said in a statement.

“People are urged to avoid the area,” the statement said.

“Inquiries are continuing in relation to the incident and there are no further details.”

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping centre after the incident, news site news.com.au reported.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in