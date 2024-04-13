For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Australian police give an update after a man was reportedly shot and multiple people stabbed at Sydney Westfield shopping centre on Saturday (13 April).

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping centre after the incident, news website news.com.au reported. State broadcaster ABC reported some people remained trapped inside.

At least two witnesses reported hearing shots. “Even 20 minutes after people were rushed out of the mall, I saw Swat teams of people sweeping the surrounding streets,” a witness told Reuters.

New South Wales state police said a police operation was underway but did not provide further details.