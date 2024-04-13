Watch live as Australian police give update after man shot and multiple stabbings at Sydney Westfield
Watch live as Australian police give an update after a man was reportedly shot and multiple people stabbed at Sydney Westfield shopping centre on Saturday (13 April).
Hundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping centre after the incident, news website news.com.au reported. State broadcaster ABC reported some people remained trapped inside.
At least two witnesses reported hearing shots. “Even 20 minutes after people were rushed out of the mall, I saw Swat teams of people sweeping the surrounding streets,” a witness told Reuters.
New South Wales state police said a police operation was underway but did not provide further details.
