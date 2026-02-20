A camp in Syria that held families of Islamic State members is nearly empty after repatriations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A camp in northeastern Syria that had housed families of suspected members of the Islamic State group is now largely empty after hundreds of women and children were repatriated to their countries or transferred to other facilities in recent weeks, officials said Friday.

The repatriation to Iraq is part of Syrian government efforts to have suspected IS militants and their family members — held in various camps since the extremist group's was defeated in Syria in 2019 — returned to their countries of origin.

Gonzalo Vargas Llosa, the U.N. refugee agency’s representative in Syria, said in a statement that his agency had assisted in the return of 191 Iraqi citizens from Syria’s al-Hol camp to Iraq on Thursday.

“With this repatriation, and with today’s return of several vulnerable Syrian families supported by UNHCR and partners, Al‑Hol camp will now be practically empty,” he said.

A Syrian government official also said that about 600 Syrians were moved from al-Hol to Akhtarin camp in northwestern Aleppo province, with transfers ongoing.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment publicly, said the decision to empty the al-Hol camp was made because of its remote location in the desert — far from services and close to areas where the authorities do not have complete control of the territory.

After the defeat of IS in 2019, around 73,000 people were living at al-Hol, most of them Syrian and Iraqi citizens but also including thousands from other countries. The camp’s residents are mostly women, including wives or widows of IS members, and their children.

Since then, the number has declined with some countries repatriating their citizens, leaving about 24,000 last month. It's not clear how many are there still after large numbers fled during a struggle over control of the camp and after the latest repatriations and transfers.

The camp’s residents are not technically prisoners and most have not been accused of crimes, but they have been held in de facto detention at the heavily guarded facility.

A decade ago, at the height of its power, IS had captured wide swaths of land that stretched across a third of Syria and Iraq, territory where the extremists established their so-called caliphate. Hundreds of jihadis from foreign countries traveling to Syria to join the IS. Over the years, they had families and raised children there.

Last month, Syrian government forces captured the al-Hol camp in a weekslong offensive against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, which had been running the camp near the border with Iraq for a decade. A ceasefire deal has since ended the fighting.

During the fighting, many families are believed to have escaped from the camp.

Save the Children said in a statement Thursday that around 70% of the camp’s residents left the camp in recent weeks. The nongovernmental organization said it had long advocated safe repatriation from al-Hol, where "conditions are dire, with a lack of food, water, and widespread violence.”

It urged for the international community to support the repatriation process.

In a related development, Syrian authorities turned back a group of 34 Australian women and children on Monday after they left Roj camp — similar to al-Hol and also in northeastern Syria. Australian authorities later said they would not repatriate the families.

Separately, the U.S. military has transported thousands of IS militants who were previously held for years in prisons or detention camps in Syria to Iraq, where they will be put on trial.