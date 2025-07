Syria asks Turkey for defense support after sectarian clashes, Turkish officials say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Syria’s interim government has requested Turkey’s support to strengthen its defense capabilities, Turkish officials said, following sectarian violence over the past two weeks that increased tensions in Syria and drew Israeli intervention.

The defense ministry officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity according to procedures, said Wednesday that Syria has also sought assistance to combat “terrorist organizations,” including the Islamic State group.

Turkey — which has long expressed readiness to assist Syria — was working toward providing training, advisory services and technical support to help strengthen Syria’s defense capacity, the officials added.

Syrian officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Tensions escalated in southern Syria last week, with violent clashes erupting between Bedouin Arab tribes and Druze militias in Sweida province. The conflict triggered Israeli airstrikes on convoys of government forces in Sweida and on the Ministry of Defense headquarters in central Damascus, which Israel justified as efforts to protect Druze communities.

The U.S. envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, announced a U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Syria on July 19.

Ankara strongly supports Syria’s interim government led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa and has been seeking a defense agreement with Damascus that could reportedly include establishing Turkish military bases on Syrian territory.

In an interview with the Associated Press earlier this week, Barrack said the U.S. has “no position” on the prospect of a defense pact between Syria and Turkey.

“It's not in the U.S.' business or interest to tell any of the surrounding nations with each other what to do,” he said.

Ankara also backs an agreement reached between the interim Syrian administration and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, to integrate into Syria’s national army. Implementation of the deal has stalled, with a major sticking point being whether the SDF would remain as a cohesive unit in the new army or be dissolved completely.

On Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned Kurdish and other groups in Syria against exploiting the tensions to pursue autonomy, stating that any attempt to divide Syria would be viewed as a direct threat to Turkey’s national security and could prompt intervention.

Turkey considers the SDF as a terrorist organization because of its association with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has waged a long-running insurgency in Turkey.

The Turkish officials said Turkey expects the SDF to follow through on its commitments under the agreement, adding that Turkey would be “following” the situation.

The situation in Syria has increased tensions between Turkey and Israel. In April, Israel struck five cities in Syria, including more than a dozen strikes near a strategic air base in the city of Hama, where Turkey reportedly has interests in having a military presence. Israel accused Turkey of trying to build a “protectorate” in Syria.