Taiwan says China told Taiwan's coast guard to not interfere in the detention of Taiwanese boat crew

Taiwan says China ordered Taiwan's coast guard away from interfering in the detention of a Taiwanese fishing boat and its crew off the Chinese coast in what is seen as an increasing Chinese attempt to encroach on Taiwanese territory

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 03 July 2024 03:52
Taiwan China
Taiwan China (Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Taiwan says China ordered Taiwan’s coast guard away from interfering in the detention of a Taiwanese fishing boat off the Chinese coast in what is seen as an increasing Chinese attempt to encroach on Taiwanese territory.

Taiwan's coast guard has called for the release of the boat and its crew members who were taken from waters off the Taiwanese controlled island of Kinmen just off the Chinese coast on Tuesday night.

