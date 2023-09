Taiwan says 103 Chinese warplanes flew toward the island in a new daily high in recent times

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taiwan says 103 Chinese warplanes flew toward the island in new daily high in recent times.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said that it detected the planes in the 24-hour period ending at 6 a.m. on Monday.

China’s military regularly sends planes over waters south and west of Taiwan. The island’s Defense Ministry said that 40 of the planes detected Sunday and early Monday crossed the symbolic median line between Taiwan and mainland China.

Taiwan is a self-governing island that is claimed by China. China has conducted increasingly large military drills in the air and waters around Taiwan in what some see as a campaign of intimidation.