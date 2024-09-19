Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fruit and seafood are the latest front in escalating Taiwan-China tensions

Taiwan says China’s ban on imports of its fruit, vegetables, seafood and other goods violate trade rules, in the latest ratcheting up of tensions between the self-governing island republic and its massive neighbor, which has vowed to annex Taiwan by force

Christopher Bodeen
Thursday 19 September 2024 09:44
Taiwan China
Taiwan China (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

Taiwan said Thursday that China's ban on imports of its fruit, vegetables, seafood and other goods violates trade rules, in the latest escalation of tensions between the self-governing island republic and its massive neighbor, which claims Taiwan as its own territory and has vowed to annex it by military means.

The Taiwanese government’s Mainland Affairs Council said the ban, which takes effect next week, ignores rules laid out by the World Trade Organization, of which both sides are members.

The move comes amid growing military, political and economic pressure on Taiwan’s government to concede to Beijing’s control. Taiwan’s semi-tropical climate and fertile soil have nurtured an agricultural industry valued at around $500 billion dollars, alongside high-tech corporations that produce the world’s most cutting-edge computer chips.

China's move “harms the interests of farmers” on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and does nothing to improve relations between the two, the council said. China and Taiwan should seek dialogue through the WTO to resolve their differences, it added.

The WTO is one of the few forums through which discussion is possible between the two sides, which divided amid civil war in 1949. Chinese diplomatic pressure has barred Taiwan from the United Nations and reduced its number of official diplomatic allies to 12.

The Chinese ban appears to target rural Taiwanese, who for the past two decades have largely voted for pro-independence candidates but whose local officials have been courted by China with all-expense vacations and other enticements.

China has used trade pressure on countries such as Australia, South Korea and Norway over perceived political slights, using its market for resources and consumer goods as leverage, with mixed results.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in