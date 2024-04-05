Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rescue teams searching for family feared trapped in rockslide following Taiwan earthquake

Rescue teams are searching for a family of five feared trapped in a rockslide following Taiwan's biggest earthquake in 25 years

Via AP news wire
Friday 05 April 2024 05:38

Rescue teams are searching for a family of five feared trapped in a rockslide following Taiwan’s biggest earthquake in 25 years that has left at least 10 dead.

Two bodies have been found in the Taroko National Park, a tourist attraction famous for its rugged, mountainous terrain in Hualien County about 150 kilometers (90 miles) from Taipei. At least four other victims were found in the park, and authorities have yet to verify their identities.

The family, surnamed You, had gone on a hike after visiting ancestral sites for the traditional grave-sweeping observances.

In the city of Hualien, crews were working to dismantle a five-story building that was left leaning at a severe angle by Wednesday’s 7.4 magnitude quake that damaged scores of buildings around the island. The quake sent boulders and mud tumbling down mountainsides, blocking roads, smashing cars and injuring more than 1,000 people.

