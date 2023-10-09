Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Evacuations ordered as remnants of Typhoon Koinu hit southern China

People have been moved to shelters and nearly 2,000 boats recalled to port as the remnants of Typhoon Koinu hit southern China after leaving one dead and over 300 injured in Taiwan

Via AP news wire
Monday 09 October 2023 10:16
Hong Kong Asia Storm
Hong Kong Asia Storm
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

People have been moved to shelters and nearly 2,000 boats recalled to port as the remnants of Typhoon Koinu slammed into southern China on Monday after leaving one dead and over 300 injured in Taiwan.

The storm bore down on the southern Chinese island province of Hainan on Monday, just south of the financial center of Hong Kong and the key manufacturing regions in the surrounding area on mainland China.

The Hong Kong Observatory said on its website that Koinu was weakening from a typhoon into a tropical depression as it moved southwest along the coast of China’s Guangdong province.

Air and rail services have been suspended as Koinu, meaning puppy in Japanese, rolled into the region.

Koinu arrived a month after southern China and Hong Kong were lashed by Typhoon Saola, which triggered Hong Kong’s highest storm signal on a scale of 11. A week later, Guangdong province and Hong Kong were hit with the heaviest rains in almost 140 years. The storm also broke a windspeed record off Taiwan's east coast, which faces the Pacific Ocean.

Recommended

Ferry services connecting Hainan with mainland China were also suspended as Koinu moved across the island. The province is struggling to recover after its tourism industry was battered by China's draconian travel restrictions in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in