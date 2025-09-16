Taiwan's new civil defense handbook aims to boost public readiness as China tensions persist

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taiwan launched a new civil defense handbook Tuesday, providing a more user-friendly revamp highlighting the urgency of strengthening a civilian response in case of an invasion by China.

The handbook, issued by the All-out Defense Mobilization Agency, features checklists and questions to help residents plan for crises ranging from military invasion to natural disasters on the earthquake-prone island.

“Since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, we have felt that much more information needs to be added,” said Shen Wei-chih, director of the All-Out Defense Mobilization Agency. “Today’s new edition of the National Defense Handbook is about how to enhance and raise public awareness of crises, as well as strengthen the ability for self-defense.”

Civil defense emphasized in face of Chinese threat

Taiwan, a self-ruled island off the coast of China, is claimed by Beijing as part of its sovereign territory. In recent years, tensions between the two sides have risen sharply, as the governments have ceased official communications.

While China has long made claims over Taiwan, it also has stepped up the number of Coast Guard patrols and the scope and scale of its military exercises aimed at the island, such as large-scale exercises simulating a blockade.

China's People Liberation Army sends military planes and navy ships toward Taiwan on a daily basis. Between Monday and Tuesday, the PLA sent 24 fighter jets, drones and support aircraft towards the island, according to a statement from Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense, which counted 11 navy vessels and six other Chinese ships.

Taiwan's government under President Lai Ching-te of the Democratic Progressive Party has responded by increasingly emphasizing the public's role in defending against a possible military invasion.

Guide features checklists and threat scenarios

The 36-page guide features checklists on what to prepare for emergency evacuation bags and offers strategies and information for different crisis scenarios including how to recognize air raid and tsunami sirens.

An online version of the handbook also provides links to apps showing emergency shelter locations and instructional videos for emergency situations. Other recommendations include having drinking water, sleeping bags and raincoats prepared for travel and storing a week's supply necessities such as canned food, toilet paper and pet food.

The military action section warns of threats such as “non-friendly actors conducting live-fire drills near Taiwan or unilaterally declaring a no-fly zone under the guise of military exercises."

New version attempts to be simpler

Much of the advice remains the same as previous handbooks with a goal of simplifying the updated version, said Col. Chiao Fu-chun, a Defense Ministry spokesperson.

“We drew on the approaches of France and Norway, and after multiple rounds of discussion and consultation with experts, we completed this handbook. It is expressed through simple text and images, making it easy for people of all ages to understand," Chiao said.

The government's effort is a reflection of a movement in Taiwan recognizing the role that civilians must play in response to a possible invasion.

Taiwanese civil society also has been proactive on the issue in recent years. Puma Shen, the founder of Kuma Academy, launched civil defense courses with the backing of businessman Robert Tsao, who donated 1 billion New Taiwan Dollars ($32 million) to assist with preparations.

___

AP senior video producer Johnson Lai contributed to this report from Taipei, Taiwan.