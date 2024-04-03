Watch live: Taiwan earthquake rescue operation underway as at least nine people dead and more than 800 injured
Watch live as a rescue operation is underway in Taiwan today (3 April) following a deadly earthquake that has killed at least nine people and injured more than 800.
The 7.4-magnitude earthquake, the strongest in 25 years, struck Taiwan’s east coast in the early hours of Tuesday, and set off tsunami warnings on the island and across neighbouring countries.
More than 77 people remain trapped under the rubble after the quake caused widespread damage and power outages across the country.
The epicentre of the earthquake, which struck at 7.58am local time, was located about 18km south of Taiwan’s Hualien city, said the US Geological Survey.
Tremors set off at least nine landslides and debris collapsed hillsides onto Suhua Highway in Hualien, according to local media reports.
Train services were suspended across the island of 23 million people, as was the subway service in Taipei.
