Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live view of Taipei skyline after Taiwan earthquake as search for survivors continues

Lucy Leeson
Thursday 04 April 2024 06:46
Comments
Close

Watch a live view of Taipei after a deadly earthquake rocked the entire island early, collapsing buildings and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.

At least 50 people remain missing after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan’s east coast on Wednesday (3 April), killing nine people and injuring more than 1,000 others.

At least four people have died and more than 50 were injured in the island’s biggest earthquake in 25 years that struck at 7:58am local time around 18km south-southwest of Hualien city at a depth of 35km.

Nine-storey buildings in Hualien, a city that’s popular with tourists, were pictured leaning at a 45-degree angle after the earthquake.

Its effects were felt in China and Taiwanese-controlled islands off the coast of China, according to Wu Chien-fu, the head of Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring bureau.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said a tsunami wave of 30cm (1ft) was detected on the coast of Yonaguni island around 15 minutes after the quake struck.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in