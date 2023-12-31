Taiwan welcomes New Year with fireworks at skyscraper Taipei 101

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch as Taiwan welcomes the New Year with fireworks at the skyscraper Taipei 101.

The iconic Taipei 101 building, which was the world’s tallest skyscraper until 2010, was once again the venue for a colourful fireworks spectacle.

The theme for the show was “A Colourful World” and had 16,000 fireworks going off in a showcase.

The show will notably for the first time use fireworks made in Taiwan, as well as for the first time fireworks from Japan, in an attempt to show the close relationship between the two countries