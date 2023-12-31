Jump to content

Taiwan welcomes New Year with fireworks at skyscraper Taipei 101

Rhys Jones
Sunday 31 December 2023 16:19
Taiwan Welcomes New Year With Fireworks At Skyscraper Taipei 101

Watch as Taiwan welcomes the New Year with fireworks at the skyscraper Taipei 101.

The iconic Taipei 101 building, which was the world’s tallest skyscraper until 2010, was once again the venue for a colourful fireworks spectacle.

The theme for the show was “A Colourful World” and had 16,000 fireworks going off in a showcase.

The show will notably for the first time use fireworks made in Taiwan, as well as for the first time fireworks from Japan, in an attempt to show the close relationship between the two countries

