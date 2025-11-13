Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest




More rain falls in Taiwan after tropical depression causes flooding

More heavy rain was falling in parts of Taiwan from a tropical depression that caused flooding and brought a continued risk of landslides

Simina Mistreanu
Thursday 13 November 2025 03:37 GMT
Taiwan Asia Storm
Taiwan Asia Storm (EBC)

More heavy rain fell in parts of Taiwan on Thursday from a tropical depression that caused flooding and brought a continued risk of landslides.

A total of 95 people were injured around the island due to the storm that made landfall in southern Pingtung County on Wednesday evening. Authorities had evacuated more than 8,500 people from coastal and mountainous areas as Fung-wong approached.

The depression had sustained winds of 54 kph (34 mph) near its center and higher gusts Thursday. Northern coastal areas around the city of Yilan have had more than 1.065 meters (42 inches) of rain since Monday.

Heavy rain was expected to continue through Thursday near the northeastern port city of Keelung and around the capital, Taipei. Weather officials warned of the risk of flooding and landslides in mountainous areas. They also asked people to beware of flying debris or loose objects from buildings.

Schools and offices were reopened around the island after two days of closures in some areas.

Some of the heaviest impact from the storm was in Mingli Village in the eastern Hualien County, which had heavy floods after a creek overflowed. A portion of a highway was closed after being flooded.

Fung-wong, which made landfall in the Philippines as a super typhoon, causing floods, landslides and at least 27 deaths, lost speed and strength as it approached Taiwan.

