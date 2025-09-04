Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Death toll from Afghan earthquake jumps to 2,205, the Taliban says

A major earthquake in Afghanistan has caused widespread devastation, with the death toll now exceeding 2,200

Via AP news wire
Thursday 04 September 2025 12:23 BST

Hundreds of bodies have been recovered from houses destroyed by a major earthquake in Afghanistan last week, pushing the death toll to over 2,200, a Taliban government spokesman said Thursday.

A 6.0 magnitude quake struck several provinces of the mountainous and remote east on Sunday night, levelling villages and trapping people under rubble. The majority of casualties have been in Kunar, where many live in steep river valleys separated by high mountains.

Taliban spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat, who provided the updated casualty figures, said rescue and search efforts were continuing. “Tents have been set up for people, and the delivery of first aid and emergency supplies is ongoing.”

